2 people taken to hospital after reported shooting in north Monroe

Belle Bayou Apartments in Monroe
Belle Bayou Apartments in Monroe(Source: KNOE)
By CJ Sartor
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Two people have reportedly been shot at Belle Bayou Apartments on Loop Road in Monroe.

Investigators at the scene say a man and a woman have been taken to a local hospital.

No identities have been released and the condition of the victims is not known at this time.

This is a developing story, and we will have more information as the details are confirmed.

