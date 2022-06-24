2 people taken to hospital after reported shooting in north Monroe

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Two people have reportedly been shot at Belle Bayou Apartments on Loop Road in Monroe.

Investigators at the scene say a man and a woman have been taken to a local hospital.

No identities have been released and the condition of the victims is not known at this time.

This is a developing story, and we will have more information as the details are confirmed.

