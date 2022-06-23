State of Emergency declared for Ferriday

FERRIDAY, La. (KNOE) - The town of Ferriday is now under a State of Emergency.

According to the Ferriday Police Department, the mayor and Board of Alderpersons met on Wednesday to declare the State of Emergency due to the town’s ongoing water problems.

An equipment failure at the water plant several days ago has forced the rationing of the town’s water supply along with nightly shut-offs so the water plant can build up enough of a water supply for daylight hours. Ferriday residents have had at least three nights without water and it appears more nights are on the way. Repairs are underway.

The police department has continued to give important updates throughout the ordeal.

Regarding the emergency declaration, police went on to say:

“This was done to allow the town to receive assistance from the State and Homeland Security.

“Water buffalos are being brought in, will be setup in various locations throughout the town with one currently located on Maryland Ave. and E.E. Wallace Blvd. Mayor Turner has requested bottled water for the town, which is coming. Once it arrives, we’ll share a location where it can be picked up.

“JCP will continue shutting off the water supply at 10:30 p.m. until 6 a.m. nightly to allow for water to build up for daytime consumption. The water system will remain under a boil water advisory until the pumps are repaired, re-installed and necessary water testing is done.

“We thank you for your patience as this issue is being addressed.”

