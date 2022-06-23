Advertisement

Racing to Remember: How one racer hopes to honor his father in this weekend’s Thunder on the Ouachita

Logan Cain
Logan Cain(KNOE)
By Tyler Englander
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The second annual Thunder on the Ouachita Boat Race will take place from June 25-26, and this year one drag boat racer will be racing to remember his father.

“I think about him every single time I get in it because without him, I wouldn’t be here,” explained racer Logan Cain.

Cain will be remembering the man who first inspired him to get behind the wheel, his father Jerry, who died shortly after seeing his son win the event last year.

“Unfortunately, he’s not here with me this year, but I’ve taken into consideration everything he’s told me, and we are going to use that and try and get another win this weekend for him,” Cain told KNOE.

Organizers have named the 2022 edition of the race, The Jerry Cain Memorial Thunder on the Ouachita.

“At the time he sent me the message, it was a very rough time for me and my family,” explained Logan. “It means the absolute world to me.”

Cain says although his father is gone, when he gets to the starting line this weekend, his lessons are not.

“Be cool, calm, and collective, and do what I know to do,” explained Cain. “That’s the best that I can be in the boat and try and get another checkered flag.”

As for what Cain’s emotions will be if he crosses the finish line first.

“If I win this weekend, they probably have to pull me out of the boat,” said an emotional Cain. “I don’t know if I could get out myself. It would mean the absolute world to me.”

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

