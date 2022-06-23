Advertisement

Proposed second minority congressional district would include parts of NELA, Monroe

Proposed New 5th District
Proposed New 5th District(KNOE)
By Matthew Segura and Tyler Englander
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A federal judge has received a proposal ahead of a hearing to redraw Louisiana’s congressional map.

The proposed map filed by the plaintiffs includes a second minority district, which would include parts of Northeast Louisiana, including Monroe.

The map puts our eastern parishes and parts of Ouachita Parish in a new 5th congressional district connecting down to Baton Rouge, making it 55% Black. Julia Letlow currently represents the 5th district.

Meanwhile, most of our western parishes would be moved to the 4th congressional district connecting to Shreveport.

The state did not submit an alternative map for the judge to consider. The judge is set to begin drawing her map on June 29.

Proposoed 5th District Full Map
Proposoed 5th District Full Map(KNOE)

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson looks on between plays against the Jacksonville...
Former West Feliciana, La. Tech star and Baltimore Raven Jaylon Ferguson dies at 26
Thefts rising in Bastrop and El Dorado
Two suspects are charged with stealing catalytic converters
Glenderrious Mitchell
Monroe Police Department looking for suspect in home invasion, cash reward offered
The obect in the bag appears to be a catalytic converter.
VIDEO: Catalytic converter thieves strike El Dorado, Bastrop
171 arrests made in multi-parish violent crime enforcement operation

Latest News

COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19
State of Emergency declared for Ferriday
KNOE Thursday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Thursday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
Nutritionist Jen Avis joined us in the studio to talk about a healthy diet for men and ways to...
Diet Tips For Men