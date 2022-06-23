Proposed second minority congressional district would include parts of NELA, Monroe

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A federal judge has received a proposal ahead of a hearing to redraw Louisiana’s congressional map.

The proposed map filed by the plaintiffs includes a second minority district, which would include parts of Northeast Louisiana, including Monroe.

The map puts our eastern parishes and parts of Ouachita Parish in a new 5th congressional district connecting down to Baton Rouge, making it 55% Black. Julia Letlow currently represents the 5th district.

Meanwhile, most of our western parishes would be moved to the 4th congressional district connecting to Shreveport.

The state did not submit an alternative map for the judge to consider. The judge is set to begin drawing her map on June 29.

Proposoed 5th District Full Map (KNOE)

