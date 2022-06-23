Advertisement

NELA legislators highlight newly funded projects

Senator Jay Morris at an event held by the Monroe Chamber of Commerce
Senator Jay Morris at an event held by the Monroe Chamber of Commerce(KNOE)
By Tyler Englander
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - More money is heading to Northeast Louisiana.

Area lawmakers highlighted projects that received funding during the last legislative session at a Monroe Chamber of Commerce event on June 23.

“We received over $50 million in priority one funding for Ouachita Parish,” Representative Michael Echols (R-14) explained.

Top of mind for Senator Stewart Cathey (R-33) is the Kansas Lane-Garrett Connector project.

“We got $38 million. Nine million of it is P-1, those will be dollars that we will be getting this year, and hopefully, before I finish my time in the legislature, we will be able to see that project completed,” said Cathey. “It is so important for our region.”

Cathay also underscored a project designed to make Northeast Louisiana a medical hub.

“We put $5 million in surplus cash for the development of a cancer research center with Ochsner here in Northeast Louisiana,” said Cathey.

Senator Jay Morris (R-35) says one of the biggest successes of the session is putting $500 million in the state’s Unemployment Trust Fund.

“Without us replenishing that trust fund that was depleted during COVID, there would have been automatic tax increases on every single business in the state,” explained Morris.

Senator Glen Womack (R-32) of Catahoula Parish also highlighted funds to cap abandoned oil wells.

“Monroe, West Monroe, Pineville, Well Field over around Shreveport that’s the most, and shallow wells that we can capture up front,” said Womack.

