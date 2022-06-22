Two suspects are charged with stealing catalytic converters

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Thieves are now targeting catalytic converters and some authorities say it’s an organized ring that’s making big bucks off their haul but as LaShanda McCuin reports one suspect was caught thanks to a neighbor’s camera.

Catalytic converters mean big bucks these days and thieves are hauling them off in record numbers. In fact, more than a dozen have been stolen in eldorado in just the last three months.

“It could be five or it could be a dozen. We don’t really have evidence to suggest that there are two or three people doing all of them. I think often there are thefts of opportunity,” said Capt. Jeff Stinson, the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

He says Skyler Paryberry has been arrested, but the search continues for more suspects. Captain Stinson says rising numbers could be due to people being away on vacation and their increasing value. Some authorities say they’re going for around 800 dollars each.

“They can take these catalytic converters and sell them to make a pretty good profit from it. From today until June last year we’ve had 20 occurrences and reported thieves,” said Captain Stinson.

Bastrop police say they are seeing an uptick in stolen catalytic converters as well. They say a neighbor’s surveillance camera turned up a video that resulted in the arrest of Michael Davis and they don’t think it’s a mom-and-pop operation doing it.

“From our investigation, we can see they are pretty organized at doing it. So it’s not just one or two people they have a little organized ring of people that participate in this,” said Leondrio Reed, the Bastrop Chief of Police.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward to help catch the suspects. Please call your local crime stoppers to report the crime.

