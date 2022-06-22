Advertisement

Thieves steal 2,500 gallons of farm diesel

According to the initial incident report, the reported thefts occurred near the intersection of County Roads 963 and 926, east of Brookland.(KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Craighead County sheriff’s deputies say thieves stole more than $11,000 worth of diesel from two farmers.

According to the initial incident report, the reported thefts occurred near the intersection of County Roads 963 and 926 east of Brookland.

According to the initial incident report, the reported thefts occurred near the intersection of County Roads 963 and 926, east of Brookland.(Google Maps)

On Monday, June 20, one farmer reported thieves stole 1,600 gallons of farm diesel. Another man who farms in the area reported thieves hauled off 900 gallons.

At an estimated cost of $4.60 a gallon, the stolen diesel was valued at $11,500.

Anyone with information on this alleged theft should contact the sheriff’s office at 870-933-4551 or Crimestoppers at 935-STOP (7867).

