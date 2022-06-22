Advertisement

Serial killer who preyed on women will spend life in prison: ‘Glad we got him’

Daniel Printz pleaded guilty in federal court to killing four women in North and South Carolina. (Source: WHNS)
By Amanda Shaw, Zach Prelutsky and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - Investigators from multiple agencies released further details about a serial killer who preyed on women in North and South Carolina.

Daniel Printz pleaded guilty in federal court on Tuesday to kidnapping and killing 80-year-old Edna Suttles, the focus of a missing person search in South Carolina in 2021, and three other women.

WHNS reports Printz admitted to killing Nancy Rego, her mother Dolores Sellers and Leigh Goodman, all from North Carolina, according to his plea agreement.

“He is a serial killer. I’ll make no mistake about it,” said Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis. “He was a sick-minded individual, dangerous individual. He preyed on the elderly. He preyed on females. So, we’re glad we got him.”

Printz was sentenced to life in prison and ordered to pay more than $35,000 in restitution.

During his sentencing, Printz briefly addressed the judge and the family members of his victims, saying he was sorry and asked for forgiveness, although admitting his apology cannot undo what he has done.

A person previously in a relationship with Printz said she was initially shocked that someone she knew could do such a thing, but it also didn’t surprise her in the end.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Riley Conner, 21, pleaded guilty to the 2016 rape and murder of his aunt when he was just 15...
Life sentence for man who raped, murdered aunt when he was 15 is unconstitutional, court rules
Carbon monoxide detectors
Carbon monoxide detectors now required in Louisiana homes
Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson looks on between plays against the Jacksonville...
Former West Feliciana, La. Tech star and Baltimore Raven Jaylon Ferguson dies at 26
West Monroe man accused of shooting at someone driving away after argument
Accusations against Septima P. Clark Academy Principal Carolyn Anderson come via a deposition...
Principal accused of encouraging students to have ‘revenge sex’ instead of fighting

Latest News

GSU's first 1901 Day of Giving
GSU hosts first 1901 Day of Giving Fundraiser, ending Wednesday night
FILE - A sign on the outside of a Publix grocery store is seen in this file photo.
Reports: Publix not offering COVID-19 shots to children under 5
A warehouse facility in the Tangipahoa Parish town of Independence served as an evacuation...
Nursing home owner Bob Dean faces multiple felony charges after deadly Hurricane Ida evacuations; released on bond
Police arrested a man suspected of leading officers on a multi-county chase after they say he...
Attempted murder suspect arrested after running over deputy, prompting multi-county chase
Teacher Shortage
Rep. Francis Thompson addresses Louisiana’s teacher shortage