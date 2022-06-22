Advertisement

Organizers gearing up for another Ouachita Live concert

By Jessica Torricelli
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - There’s another Ouachita Live Concert Series this Friday, June 24th, in West Monroe. This free event not only celebrates music but also State Farm’s 100th Anniversary. Local State Farm representatives will have a cake and prizes.

Grammy-nominated Zydeco with Geno Delafose & French Rockin’ Boogie will be performing from 7:00-9:00 p.m. Bring a chair with you!

The Downtown West Monroe Revitalization Group said they’ll have some exciting announcements about plans downtown.

There will be food trucks and spirits on-site.

The concert series continues on the last Friday of each month through October.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Riley Conner, 21, pleaded guilty to the 2016 rape and murder of his aunt when he was just 15...
Life sentence for man who raped, murdered aunt when he was 15 is unconstitutional, court rules
Carbon monoxide detectors
Carbon monoxide detectors now required in Louisiana homes
Gov. John Bel Edwards discussed gun violence and the special session starting this week focused...
Gov. Edwards vetoes “David’s Law” in honor of former Sterlington Police Sergeant David Elahi
West Monroe man accused of shooting at someone driving away after argument
Accusations against Septima P. Clark Academy Principal Carolyn Anderson come via a deposition...
Principal accused of encouraging students to have ‘revenge sex’ instead of fighting

Latest News

KNOE.com: New Boil Advisories for Northeast Louisiana on 6/17
Billy John Scott, 50, of Maud, Texas
East Texas man arrested for allegedly shooting, killing his brother-in-law
Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson looks on between plays against the Jacksonville...
Former West Feliciana, La. Tech star and Baltimore Raven Jaylon Ferguson dies at 26
According to the initial incident report, the reported thefts occurred near the intersection of...
Thieves steal 2,500 gallons of farm diesel