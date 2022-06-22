Organizers gearing up for another Ouachita Live concert

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - There’s another Ouachita Live Concert Series this Friday, June 24th, in West Monroe. This free event not only celebrates music but also State Farm’s 100th Anniversary. Local State Farm representatives will have a cake and prizes.

Grammy-nominated Zydeco with Geno Delafose & French Rockin’ Boogie will be performing from 7:00-9:00 p.m. Bring a chair with you!

The Downtown West Monroe Revitalization Group said they’ll have some exciting announcements about plans downtown.

There will be food trucks and spirits on-site.

The concert series continues on the last Friday of each month through October.

