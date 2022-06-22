Advertisement

Man recovering from brain surgery after brutal attack, family says

Logan Parsons is recovering from brain surgery after his family said three men jumped him and two friends in Kentucky. (Source: WKYT)
By WKYT Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A man is fighting for his life after a group of men brutally attacked him while he was walking home.

WKYT reports Logan Parsons was walking with his fiancé and two other friends on June 19 when the attack happened.

According to Parsons’ family, three men jumped him while on Main Street in front of a Marriott at City Center in Lexington.

Parsons’ fiancé said he remains at the hospital with life-threatening injuries and needed brain surgery after the incident.

Lexington police confirmed an assault happened at that location as officers were called to the scene at about 2:45 a.m., but the reported attackers took off from the area.

Anyone with further information on the incident has been urged to contact Bluegrass Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2022 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Riley Conner, 21, pleaded guilty to the 2016 rape and murder of his aunt when he was just 15...
Life sentence for man who raped, murdered aunt when he was 15 is unconstitutional, court rules
Carbon monoxide detectors
Carbon monoxide detectors now required in Louisiana homes
Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson looks on between plays against the Jacksonville...
Former West Feliciana, La. Tech star and Baltimore Raven Jaylon Ferguson dies at 26
West Monroe man accused of shooting at someone driving away after argument
Accusations against Septima P. Clark Academy Principal Carolyn Anderson come via a deposition...
Principal accused of encouraging students to have ‘revenge sex’ instead of fighting

Latest News

Daniel Printz pleaded guilty in federal court to killing four women in North and South Carolina.
Serial killer who preyed on women will spend life in prison: ‘Glad we got him’
A woman walks past a building destroyed in Russian shelling in Borodyanka, on the outskirts of...
Ukraine expects EU-wide support for candidacy to join bloc
The obect in the bag appears to be a catalytic converter.
VIDEO: Catalytic converter thieves strike El Dorado, Bastrop
The owner faces multiple counts of cruelty to persons with infirmities, Medicaid fraud, and...
Nursing home owner whose residents suffered in Ida arrested
FILE- A smashed car sits on the corner of Broadway and 45th Street in New York's Times Square,...
Man found not responsible for Times Square vehicle rampage