Advertisement

GSU hosts first 1901 Day of Giving fundraiser, ending Wednesday night

GSU hosts first 1901 Day of Giving fundraiser, ending Wednesday night
By Kenya Ross
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAMBLING, La. (KNOE) - Grambling State University’s first 1901 Day of Giving fundraiser kicked off online at midnight on Wednesday.

Melanie Jones, Grambling’s VP for Advancement, Research and Economic Development says the funds are expected to help the university’s President Rick Gallot move the vision of the school forward and improve the quality of life campus.

Online donations will go toward GSU’s six priority areas of the university:

1. Access and Opportunity

2. Academic Excellence

3. Student Experience and Engagement

4. Presidential Priorities

5. Tiger Athletics

6. Annual Fund

“In the midst of declining support, while the state support is actually a record high this year or has been over several years; the idea is that philanthropic giving is going to become the new normal for any institution, any nonprofit, any organization. And so, those gifts are private donors, businesses, entities, corporations, etc. are going to become the ultimate lifeline to help our institutions move the needle,” says Jones.

The online fundraiser has already surpassed $50,000. Supporters have until 11:59 p.m. CST on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 to donate online.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Riley Conner, 21, pleaded guilty to the 2016 rape and murder of his aunt when he was just 15...
Life sentence for man who raped, murdered aunt when he was 15 is unconstitutional, court rules
Carbon monoxide detectors
Carbon monoxide detectors now required in Louisiana homes
Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson looks on between plays against the Jacksonville...
Former West Feliciana, La. Tech star and Baltimore Raven Jaylon Ferguson dies at 26
West Monroe man accused of shooting at someone driving away after argument
Accusations against Septima P. Clark Academy Principal Carolyn Anderson come via a deposition...
Principal accused of encouraging students to have ‘revenge sex’ instead of fighting

Latest News

GSU hosts first 1901 Day of Giving fundraiser, ending Wednesday night
GSU hosts first 1901 Day of Giving fundraiser, ending Wednesday night
Rep. Francis Thompson addresses Louisiana’s teacher shortage
Rep. Francis Thompson addresses Louisiana’s teacher shortage
Thefts rising in Bastrop and El Dorado
Two suspects are charged with stealing catalytic converters
Thefts are rising in Bastrop and El Dorado
Two suspects are charged with stealing Catalytic Converters