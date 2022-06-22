GSU hosts first 1901 Day of Giving fundraiser, ending Wednesday night

GRAMBLING, La. (KNOE) - Grambling State University’s first 1901 Day of Giving fundraiser kicked off online at midnight on Wednesday.

Melanie Jones, Grambling’s VP for Advancement, Research and Economic Development says the funds are expected to help the university’s President Rick Gallot move the vision of the school forward and improve the quality of life campus.

Online donations will go toward GSU’s six priority areas of the university:

1. Access and Opportunity

2. Academic Excellence

3. Student Experience and Engagement

4. Presidential Priorities

5. Tiger Athletics

6. Annual Fund

“In the midst of declining support, while the state support is actually a record high this year or has been over several years; the idea is that philanthropic giving is going to become the new normal for any institution, any nonprofit, any organization. And so, those gifts are private donors, businesses, entities, corporations, etc. are going to become the ultimate lifeline to help our institutions move the needle,” says Jones.

The online fundraiser has already surpassed $50,000. Supporters have until 11:59 p.m. CST on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 to donate online.

