Advertisement

Monroe Police Department looking for suspect in home invasion, cash reward offered

Glenderrious Mitchell
Glenderrious Mitchell(Source: Monroe Police Department)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department is looking for a man who allegedly broke into a home armed with a handgun.

On June 21, at approximately 8:00 p.m., officers responded to a call in reference to the home invasion. Officials said that the initial investigation showed that the suspect, Glenderrious Mitchell, forced his way into the residence. Once inside, a struggle ensued between Mitchell and one of the victims, which is when Mitchell lost control of the weapon and was shot with his own gun.

Mitchell fled the area on foot while bleeding and has not been located. Detectives have obtained a warrant for Mitchell’s arrest on charges of home invasion, aggravated assault with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon and violation of a protective order.

If anyone has information of this case or knows the whereabouts of Mitchell, contact the Monroe Police Department at (318)-329-2600, or Crime Stoppers of North Delta via Facebook using the CONTACT US/Submit a Tip tab or at (318)-CASH-(2274).

Officials said that if your tip leads to an arrest and/or indictment, then you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000. Your information remains confidential. You never leave your name and you never appear in court.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Riley Conner, 21, pleaded guilty to the 2016 rape and murder of his aunt when he was just 15...
Life sentence for man who raped, murdered aunt when he was 15 is unconstitutional, court rules
Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson looks on between plays against the Jacksonville...
Former West Feliciana, La. Tech star and Baltimore Raven Jaylon Ferguson dies at 26
Carbon monoxide detectors
Carbon monoxide detectors now required in Louisiana homes
The obect in the bag appears to be a catalytic converter.
VIDEO: Catalytic converter thieves strike El Dorado, Bastrop
West Monroe man accused of shooting at someone driving away after argument

Latest News

vestal and nichols
aaron's aces: nichols and vestal
GSU's first 1901 Day of Giving
GSU hosts first 1901 Day of Giving fundraiser, ending Wednesday night
GSU hosts first 1901 Day of Giving fundraiser, ending Wednesday night
GSU hosts first 1901 Day of Giving fundraiser, ending Wednesday night
Rep. Francis Thompson addresses Louisiana’s teacher shortage
Rep. Francis Thompson addresses Louisiana’s teacher shortage