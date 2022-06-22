Monroe Police Department looking for suspect in home invasion, cash reward offered

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department is looking for a man who allegedly broke into a home armed with a handgun.

On June 21, at approximately 8:00 p.m., officers responded to a call in reference to the home invasion. Officials said that the initial investigation showed that the suspect, Glenderrious Mitchell, forced his way into the residence. Once inside, a struggle ensued between Mitchell and one of the victims, which is when Mitchell lost control of the weapon and was shot with his own gun.

Mitchell fled the area on foot while bleeding and has not been located. Detectives have obtained a warrant for Mitchell’s arrest on charges of home invasion, aggravated assault with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon and violation of a protective order.

If anyone has information of this case or knows the whereabouts of Mitchell, contact the Monroe Police Department at (318)-329-2600, or Crime Stoppers of North Delta via Facebook using the CONTACT US/Submit a Tip tab or at (318)-CASH-(2274).

Officials said that if your tip leads to an arrest and/or indictment, then you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000. Your information remains confidential. You never leave your name and you never appear in court.

