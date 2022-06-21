West Monroe man accused of shooting at someone driving away after argument

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A West Monroe man is accused of attempted manslaughter after reportedly firing a gun at someone Monday evening.

According to an arrest affidavit, on June 20, 2022, officers with the West Monroe Police Department were dispatched to the intersection of North 3rd Street and Drew Avenue in reference to a discharge of a firearm complaint.

The affidavit said the victim told police that Rodrick Cage, 30, of West Monroe, began an argument with him while he was visiting a nearby home. The victim said that he walked away from the argument and got into his truck to drive away. This is when Cage allegedly ran back into his home and came out with a pistol, then ran after the victim’s truck and shot at him.

The officer said Cage admitted to arguing with the victim but denied a firearm being involved or any shots being fired. A gunshot residue kit showed positive results when Cage’s sample was tested. Two shell casings were located near the residence where the victim said Cage shot at him.

The affidavit said that Cage has been convicted of multiple felonies, including robbery.

After obtaining consent to search Cage’s residence, the officer said that they obtained bags containing suspected Flexeril pills, which are muscle relaxants, and marijuana. The affidavit said that Cage admitted to knowing the Flexeril was in his drawer but that it was not his. He denied the possession of marijuana. A black Taurus pistol was located underneath a 2011 Chevrolet Malibu in the front yard. Cage denied ownership of the gun.

Cage was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on charges of attempted manslaughter and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He also faces two drug charges.

