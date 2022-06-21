Waitr donates $5,000 to LifeShare blood center amid blood shortage

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Waitr officials presented LifeShare’s Blood Center with a $5,000 donation on June 21, 2022, at the blood center’s Shreveport office to launch LifeShare’s annual holiday blood drive.

The ceremony marked a kickoff reminder for the LifeShare United We Give campaign that will begin in Monroe and several Louisiana cities next Thursday, June 30, and run through July 2.

United We Give is a campaign that comes during a critical time each year. Media relations director for Waitr, Dean Turcol, said that blood donations drop in the summer months although the need for blood does not.

“United We Give is a reminder that each community is responsible for its own blood supply and that supply can only be maintained if everyone pitches in to do their part,” Turcol said.

Marketing operations manager for Waitr, Tommy Angelle, said that the platform wanted to make it possible to supply blood during this time of need.

“With the news of blood shortages around the country and right here in Louisiana, we wanted to play a bigger role in making a tangible, lasting impact for LifeShare and the local community,” Angelle said. “We’ve been part of United We Give for the past several years and are honored to have the opportunity to help this most-deserving cause.”

When blood is donated, it goes through extensive testing to ensure that it is safe to be given to recipients. This testing can be costly. LifeShare said that the donation made by Waitr will cover the costs necessary to kick off their United We Give campaign.

“LifeShare performs more than a dozen tests on the blood to ensure its safety, but those tests are costly and require specially-trained technicians,” said Benjamin Prijatel, LifeShare’s executive director of blood operations. This generous donation covers all of the testing costs required to kick off our United We Give Campaign. We are very grateful for Waitr’s generosity and longstanding commitment to the community blood supply.”

Monroe’s LifeShare donation facility is located at 2909 Kilpatrick Boulevard. To find out more information about donating blood, visit the LifeShare Blood Center’s website.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.