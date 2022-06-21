Underdogs restaurant hosts Dog Days of Summer, supporting PAWS of NE Louisiana

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A West Monroe restaurant is hosting a fundraiser to support PAWS of Northeast Louisiana.

Dog Days of Summer is a fundraiser being held at Underdogs in West Monroe on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. The event began at 11 a.m. and it will last until 9 p.m.

Dog owners are invited to have dinner on the patio, along with their dogs. PAWS of NE Louisiana will have giveaways throughout the entire event, and pet owners can get a $2 dog tag made while dining in.

Attendees of the event have the option to carry out, dine-in, or eat on the patio with their dogs. Proceeds will go towards PAWS of NE Louisiana, and the organization will use the funds to support their spay/neuter assistance and animal rescue programs.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.