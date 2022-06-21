Advertisement

Legislators discuss legislative session at Bastrop Morehouse Chamber event

Lawmakers highlighted a $1 million investment in Louisiana Delta Community College’s new Bastrop Campus
By Tyler Englander
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Bastrop, La. (KNOE) - The Bastrop Morehouse Chamber of Commerce held its annual Legislative Luncheon on June 21.

Lawmakers updated elected officials and constituents on their work during the legislative session, including highlighting local projects that are set to receive more funds.

“The Delta Community College project up here is the most important project when you look at what we work from a delegation of everybody that represents Morehouse Parish,” explained Senator Stewart Cathey (R-33).

Lawmakers highlighted an investment in Louisiana Delta Community College’s new Bastrop campus.

“This year alone, we brought a million dollars cash to that project to hopefully get the ball rolling with the remaining $8 million in what’s called P-5, which hopefully we can get some more of that next year and finish it out over the next couple of years,” Cathey explained.

Representative Michael Echols (R-14) underscored the legislature’s $450 million investment in the state’s Water Sector Program.

“If you have any water and sewer or infrastructure projects, you need to talk to them about applying for the Water Sector Program,” said Echols. It’s so so important because there is a scoring system they go through, and these are significant projects.”

The budget also includes $10 million for passenger rail in Northeast Louisiana, something Representative Francis Thompson says could drive economic development.

“We are the only place in the United States that still has a gap from Texas to Mississippi,” Thompson (R-19) told KNOE. “We have rail going all the way, but we don’t have any passengers.”

Thompson also highlighted one of his bills signed by Governor John Bel Edwards that provides scholarships to those seeking to become teachers.”

