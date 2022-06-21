High school teacher accused of inappropriately touching student

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Calcasieu high school teacher is accused of inappropriately touching a student during a tutoring session, authorities say.

Alan Brent Million, 40, of Sulphur, was arrested around 9:30 a.m. Monday on one count of indecent behavior with juveniles. He was released around 12:30 p.m. the same day on $25,000 bond.

Million is no longer employed by the Calcasieu Parish School Board, according to a statement from the district. The statement also says Million was placed on administrative leave once the school board was made aware of the allegations.

Million was listed as an assistant baseball coach on Sulphur High’s webpage, but has since been removed.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint On March 29 about Million inappropriately touching a student in October 2021 during an after-school tutoring session, according to Kayla Vincent, Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman. The victim also told detectives Million talked to her about sex, Vincent said.

Judge Robert Wyatt signed an arrest warrant on June 16.

The Calcasieu School Board released the following statement:

“The Calcasieu Parish School Board is aware of a situation involving former employee, Alan Brent Million. Million was placed on administrative leave once we were made aware of the allegations and is now no longer employed by the district.

“These sorts of accusations are unacceptable, extremely disappointing, and will not be tolerated in our district. We hold our employees to a higher standard, and we simply will not stand for this sort of behavior.

“Our students are our future, and it is our job to ensure they receive a quality education in a safe environment. Our campuses are full of employees with character and integrity, and this individual’s alleged behavior is certainly not a reflection of the Calcasieu Parish School Board as a whole.”

Det. Alexander Vincent is the lead investigator.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.