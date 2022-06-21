Ferriday residents face another night without water

FERRIDAY, La. (KNOE) - Repairs to the water system in Ferriday are continuing Tuesday evening, June 21, 2022, and police are warning residents that they could be without water for another night.

The Ferriday Police Department said, “JCP is continuing to work on the needed repair at the water plant. The plan is turn off the town water supply at 10:30 p.m. tonight until 6:30 a.m. This seemed to help tremendously in allowing water to build up for daytime consumption. Please continue to ration your water use until this issue is resolved in the coming days. It’s wise to go ahead and plan your critical water use needs now before the 10:30 p.m. cutoff. The water system will remain under a boil water advisory until the pump is repaired and necessary water testing is done deeming the water safe for consumption. Please continue to check back for updates.”

Ferriday police first reported the issue two days ago, on June 19. They said JCP Management advised them that a water pump at the Ferriday Water Plant suffered a major failure and the plant is not producing enough usable water for residents. Despite asking residents to ration their usage, water service had to be cut off entirely last night to give the working parts of the plant to build its water supply back up. Residents were without water overnight on Monday and it will be the case again Tuesday night until Wednesday morning.

This issue is affecting the Village of Ridgecrest as well.

A crew has been called in from Tennessee to repair the broken pump. Repairs are continuing, but there’s not been a timeframe for expected completion mentioned.

In the meantime, they are asking that residents ration their water use until further notice. Water should not be used for non-essential things.

A boil advisory is in effect while the system is undergoing repairs.

