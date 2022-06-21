Feed Your Soul: Enoch’s Irish Pub

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Coming down Louisville Avenue, you will see a bright green shamrock in front of Enoch’s Irish Pub, better known simply as Enoch’s. Here, you can grab some great food and a cold drink.

Enoch’s has been around since 1980 but has moved around over the years. It was even as far away as Shreveport at one point in time. The current location was meant to be the restaurant’s home, though.

Owner, John Jeter, said that his father had his eye on the Louisville Avenue location while the business moved around.

“My dad always saw this building, which was all steak and egg, and said that if it ever comes up, I want to make that into an Irish pub -- you know, from our Irish roots and everything,” Jeter said.

In 1999, the opportunity to buy the building presented itself, and that is where Enoch’s has been located since.

Although the location has changed multiple times, some things have always been the same -- such as the Guinness Gravy, included with burgers, and the Gonzo Nachos.

Along with these traditional menu items, Enoch’s has introduced some changes. There are new offerings such as the Elvis Burger, a Hawaiian Burger, fried cheese curds and even something called the Jammy Burger. The Jammy Burger -- which, jammy is Irish for lucky -- includes a pepper jam created locally by Current Farms.

I had a taste of the Jammy Burger, and it is amazing. Another patron, Tonya Collins, had it as well.

“I’ve had the Jammy Burger and it’s so good,” Collins said.

Enoch’s is known for more than just their food and great location, though. They also host live music and have a strong family environment.

From the start, Jeter’s father started bringing locally big-name acts in from the start of the business.

“So I think it’s a blast for me as a kid,” Jeter said. “I didn’t know all the bands would stay at the house -- you know, that my dad would save money on getting hotel rooms.”

Just as Jeter’s father raised him up in Enoch’s, Jeter is doing the same with his children.

“Now you know, my kids, [they’re] just like another generation bringing up,“ Jeter said. ”They’re what keeps me going -- my wife and kids.”

Jeter said that the community is family as well. To show this, they have events at the pub where the earnings go to charities such as the John Dylan Tribute and the Lennon Tribute.

Many people have passed through the city and tried Enoch’s, others have come back to the community on holidays and make sure to stop by the pub. The restaurant has even had weddings here throughout the years. It is a place people said they truly can feel at home.

“Alright, I’m home. You know, I’m at my place. I’m at my watering hole, whatever you want to call it,” Jeter said.

So, head to Enoch’s Irish Pub, find some friends, grab a pint and hopefully get some Irish Jammy to rub off while you eat -- and feed your soul.

