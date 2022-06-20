Advertisement

WMWO Chamber of Commerce gearing up for Workforce Summit

Calling all businesses and people looking for employment! The WMWO Chamber is asking people to register for their workforce summit.
By Jessica Torricelli
Jun. 20, 2022
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The West Monroe West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for the NELA Workforce Summit that is happening on Friday, June 24th.

Kristopher Kelley, executive director of the chamber, said that they’re going to be unveiling some special initiatives this week for business owners and people searching for employment.

This will happen at West Monroe Convention Center from 8:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. Tickets are $40 per person or $400 for a table of eight.

You can register for the event online. Reach out to kkelley@westmonroechamber.org for more information.

