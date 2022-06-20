Tallulah FD receives $27,000 grant for new gear, keeping crews safe while battling fire

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Tallulah Fire Department has new personal protective equipment.

The department received a $27,000 grant from the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, and unveiled the results from the grant Monday afternoon at the Monroe Firehouse Subs location.

Tallulah FD's new lifesaving equipment (KNOE)

The unveiling of the results included 10 sets PPE: coats, helmets, pants, boots and additional gear. According to the National Fire Protection Association, nearly two-thirds of U.S. fire departments were using outdated protective gear.

“When you have outdated gear, you put the firefighter at risk. That way, you incur liability when you have firefighters in old outdated gear. The new gear brings us in compliance with NFPA, which is the National Fire Protection Association. And it outfits our guys. This newer gear is not as heavy as the older gear,” says Fire Chief Harold Allen of the Tallulah Fire Department.

Allen says the fire department received the grant back in October 2021, and the team has already begun using the new gear. The total amount of the grant was $27,180.

