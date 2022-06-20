Advertisement

Stolen bulldozer used in attempted murder case, investigators say

Deputies found the bulldozer still running when they arrived on scene at Jollystreet Road.
By Nevin Smith and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) – A man in South Carolina is accused of aiming a stolen bulldozer at a house as an act of revenge, according to investigators.

Deputies with the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office found a bulldozer on top of a shed with the tracks still moving on the morning of June 9.

They were able to get on top of the vehicle and take it out of gear before turning it off, WIS reported.

Deputies said the bulldozer was stolen from a nearby construction site.

The sheriff’s office said the vehicle was aimed towards the house, causing damage to the side porch, carport and a block shed at the rear of the property.

Investigators determined this was an act of revenge for allegations made in a previous case.

“This was a very dangerous and costly act of vengeance that could have cost the life of the person inside the house or someone traveling on Jollystreet Road in the early morning darkness,” Sheriff Lee Foster said.

Robert Robarge was arrested Friday and charged with attempted murder, malicious injury to property and grand larceny.

