PracticeMax data breach letters are going out

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Residents of Northeast Louisiana have started receiving letters from PracticeMax about a data breach.

Jo-Ann Deal with the Better Business Bureau of Northeast Louisiana said it’s important to know these letters are real and that some of your information was leaked if you received a letter.

She said the breach happened between April 17th, 2021 - May 5, 2021.

Deal said the company sent letters out to as many as 165,698 individuals. The BBB advises looking through the letter carefully to see what information was taken, changing passwords and security questions and making sure you’ve got multi-factor authentication set up.

Deal said scammers often try to spoof letters like this, so be careful and look for the red flags. That includes spelling errors, asking for more personal information and more.

Deal said scammers often try to spoof letters like this, so be careful and look for the red flags. That includes spelling errors, asking for more personal information and more.

