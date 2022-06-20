Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office Youth Academy

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office hosts a summer youth academy where kids can get a sense of the day in the life of deputies. This week is for youth ages 14 to 18.

The camp director, Deputy Leha Odom, has been running the camp for 12 years.

“It is a community service program to teach children of all ages, kind of what law enforcement does what it entails, and so that they can have a little bit better idea of what we do day to day,” said Odom.

Julia Breland, a first-time cadet, is excited about the camp.

“I’ve always been interested in being a police officer since I was like a kid,” said Breland.

Campers will experience different activities that test their teamwork skills and give them some helpful skills for daily life.

“They’ll be doing the CPR and first aid certification this afternoon, so they will all leave here certified with CPR and First Aid. Tomorrow we have the rappelling section with the SWAT team and then we have the canine unit that’ll be out,” said Odom.

Breland is looking forward to a few activities at camp this week.

“I’m really interested in the obstacle course and I’m kind of interested to see if they’ll throw me in any real-life scenario kind of things,” said Breland.

She is interested in going into the investigative side of law enforcement.

There is a camp for 10 to 13-year-olds coming up at the end of July. Anyone interested can visit their website or facebook page for more information.

