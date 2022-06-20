Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office attempting to locate missing man

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Investigators are attempting to locate a missing person, Matthew Long.

Here is what they had to say:

“Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Investigators are currently attempting to locate a missing person, Matthew Long, age 44. He is described as a white male, 6′ tall, weighing 195 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes.

“Mr. Long has not been heard from since June 17, 2022. He is possibly traveling in a blue Toyota Highlander. Anyone with any information as to the whereabouts of Matthew Long is asked to contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200.”

