La. State Police name new second-in-command

Louisiana State Police names Chavez Cammon as new second-in-command at the agency Monday.
Louisiana State Police names Chavez Cammon as new second-in-command at the agency Monday.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police named a new second-in-command at the agency Monday. State Police Colonel Lamar Davis announced Chavez Cammon is the agency’s new Assistant Superintendent and Chief of Staff. Cammon replaces Lt. Col. Doug Cain who retired last week.

“I am pleased to welcome LTC Chavez Cammon as our new Assistant Superintendent and Chief of Staff,” Davis said in an email to State Police staff. “LTC Cammon has distinguished himself as a great leader within the Department by leading in many capacities. As Deputy Superintendent of Patrol, LTC Cammon helped to lead our patrol division through a transition of growth and helped it to ascend in its mission. As the Commander of Public Affairs and Internal Affairs, LTC Cammon played a key role in helping our Department live up to the our core values helped to reconnect our agency with the citizens we serve. LTC Cammon has demonstrated the love for our State, passion for our citizens and employees and commitment to our mission of Public Safety. It is through these accomplishments, his knowledge and experience that LTC Cammon will continue to lead our agency into the future,” Davis said.

More on Cammon from the Louisiana State Police website:

Lieutenant Colonel (LTC) Chavez Cammon is a 22-year veteran of the Louisiana State Police, and currently serves as Deputy Superintendent – Patrol Division. In this capacity, Lt. Colonel Cammon supervises the nine State Police Troops, Emergency Services Unit, the Department’s Transportation and Environmental Safety Section, and the DPS Police fixed scale operations.

LTC Cammon began his career with Louisiana State Police in 1999 as a patrol Trooper at Troop B in Kenner. He held assignments in the Transportation and Environmental Safety Section, Recruiting Section, Governor’s Protective Services Unit, Criminal Intelligence Unit and the Special Investigations Unit. He also served as Executive Officer to the Deputy Superintendent - Bureau of Investigations.

LTC Cammon served as the Commander of the Internal Affairs Section as well as the Public Affairs / Recruiting Sections. In March of 2020, he was tasked with implementing the security plan for the Medical Monitoring Station in New Orleans in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. LTC Cammon is also an instructor for the Department’s Leadership Development Courses.

In January 2021, he was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel and named Deputy Superintendent over the Patrol Division.

LTC Cammon earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Southern University of New Orleans in Political Science. He has been the recipient of numerous commendations and awards, including the Professional Excellence Award, Unit Citation Award, and Meritorious Service Awards. He completed the FBI LEEDA’s three phase Leadership Institute Training and received the Trilogy award.

