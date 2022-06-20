Group blasts Chimp Haven fight deaths; wild chimps also kill

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — An animal rights group has filed a federal complaint against the national sanctuary for chimpanzees once used for federal experiments.

The complaint against Chimp Haven was filed Friday, June 17 by Stop Animal Exploitation Now.

The group says the sanctuary’s care is poor. It cites a federal warning and Chimp Haven’s own reports about an escape and about deaths caused by fights among chimpanzees.

The sanctuary in North Louisiana said it acted immediately to change introduction procedures after a female was killed.

Chimp Haven says that it has cared for more than 500 chimps since it opened in 2005, and five deaths were due to aggression.

Experts say such deaths happen more frequently in the wild.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.