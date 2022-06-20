Advertisement

Group blasts Chimp Haven fight deaths; wild chimps also kill

Experts say such deaths happen more frequently in the wild
A baby chimp clings to its mother Feb. 19, 2013, as she walks at Chimp Haven in Keithville, La....
A baby chimp clings to its mother Feb. 19, 2013, as she walks at Chimp Haven in Keithville, La. An animal rights group filed a federal complaint June 17, 2022, against the national sanctuary for federally owned chimpanzees that once were used for experiments. A federal citation and Chimp Haven’s reports about an escape and about deaths caused by fights among chimpanzees show the sanctuary’s care is poor, according to Stop Animal Exploitation Now. (AP File Photo)(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — An animal rights group has filed a federal complaint against the national sanctuary for chimpanzees once used for federal experiments.

The complaint against Chimp Haven was filed Friday, June 17 by Stop Animal Exploitation Now.

The group says the sanctuary’s care is poor. It cites a federal warning and Chimp Haven’s own reports about an escape and about deaths caused by fights among chimpanzees.

The sanctuary in North Louisiana said it acted immediately to change introduction procedures after a female was killed.

Chimp Haven says that it has cared for more than 500 chimps since it opened in 2005, and five deaths were due to aggression.

Experts say such deaths happen more frequently in the wild.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around noon on Perkins Road East near Santa Maria Parkway.
Two teen girls dead after crashing into pond near Bayou Manchac
Monroe church gives away 200 free gas gift cards, drivers receive communion and prayer
Monroe church gives away 200 free gas gift cards, drivers receive communion and prayer
The Louisiana Tech University rising senior is ready to serve as Miss Louisiana
Miss Louisiana 2022 is Gracie Reichman
The scene where the Natchitoches Police Department says Dave Bigford crashed his vehicle in...
UPDATE: Natchitoches police say murder, kidnapping suspect has died
Once the man came to the driver side door to take the money, Phillips acted and was able to get...
Dad shot in mouth protecting daughter from robber

Latest News

Just this month, Acadian Ambulance has already taken care of 207 patients with heat-related...
Extreme heat impacting health, Acadian Ambulance responds to heat-related illnesses
Jonathan R. Naron, 30, of Rayville
Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office looking for suspected child predator
Heat This Week
KNOE Monday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler
Tallulah Fire Department grant receives $27,000 from Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation...
Tallulah FD receives $27,000 grant for new gear, keeping crews safe while battling fire
The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office hosts a summer youth academy where kids can get a sense of...
Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office Youth Academy