Fatal wreck claims life of Sicily Island man on Father’s Day

(MGN)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CATAHOULA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Rene D. Graham, 33, of Sicily Island sustained fatal injuries from a wreck that happened on Louisiana Highway 8 near Harrisonburg on June 19, 2022.

Graham was driving a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado traveling east on Louisiana Highway 8. For reasons still under investigation, Graham’s vehicle traveled off the right side of the road, struck a ditch embankment and overturned. Graham was unrestrained and ejected from the vehicle, police said.

A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

Troop E said that while not all crashes are survivable, proper use of seat belts can greatly decrease an occupant’s chance of death and may greatly reduce the extent of injury.

