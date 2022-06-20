Fatal wreck claims life of Sicily Island man on Father’s Day

CATAHOULA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Rene D. Graham, 33, of Sicily Island sustained fatal injuries from a wreck that happened on Louisiana Highway 8 near Harrisonburg on June 19, 2022.

Graham was driving a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado traveling east on Louisiana Highway 8. For reasons still under investigation, Graham’s vehicle traveled off the right side of the road, struck a ditch embankment and overturned. Graham was unrestrained and ejected from the vehicle, police said.

A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

Troop E said that while not all crashes are survivable, proper use of seat belts can greatly decrease an occupant’s chance of death and may greatly reduce the extent of injury.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.