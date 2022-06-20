Advertisement

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office looking for suspected child predator

Jonathan R. Naron, 30, of Rayville
Jonathan R. Naron, 30, of Rayville(Source: Concordia Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIDALIA, La. (KNOE) - A Rayville man is wanted after the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office cyber unit began an investigation into an adult subject who they said initiated sexual conversations online with a minor.

Jonathan R. Naron, 30, of Rayville, LA is wanted for alleged computer-aided solicitation of a minor and indecent behavior with juveniles. CPSO said that Naron initiated sexual conversations online with a minor, sent numerous sexually explicit photos and videos, and expressed his desire to “impregnate and marry” the child on multiple occasions.

Arrest warrants have been obtained and a wanted bulletin has been issued for Naron. He is still at large. During CPSO’s investigation, it was discovered that the FBI had been conducting an investigation involving Naron that consisted of the same circumstances.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Naron is urged to contact Detective Stephen Lipscomb at (318)-336-5231, ext. 400 or contact the nearest law enforcement agency. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online using the CPSO mobile app.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around noon on Perkins Road East near Santa Maria Parkway.
Two teen girls dead after crashing into pond near Bayou Manchac
Monroe church gives away 200 free gas gift cards, drivers receive communion and prayer
Monroe church gives away 200 free gas gift cards, drivers receive communion and prayer
The Louisiana Tech University rising senior is ready to serve as Miss Louisiana
Miss Louisiana 2022 is Gracie Reichman
Two juveniles escaped from the Swanson Center for the Youth in Monroe early Friday morning. <br...
State police, DOC to assist troubled Swanson Center for Youth in Monroe
North Main Street in Waterbury
Black Activists join forces for the second amendment march

Latest News

Louisiana State Police names Chavez Cammon as new second-in-command at the agency Monday.
La. State Police name new second-in-command
Matthew Long, 44
Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office attempting to locate missing man
KNOE.com: New Boil Advisories for Northeast Louisiana on 6/17
Fatal wreck claims life of Sicily Island man on Father’s Day