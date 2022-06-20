2 taken to hospital following shooting, car crash in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Texarkana, Ark., police are investigating a “rolling disturbance” that sent two people to the hospital.

Officers at the scene said shots were fired just before noon near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at Ash Street in Texarkana, Ark.

It happened as two vehicles were traveling west on MLK Boulevard.

At least one person was hit in the gunfire. That person and the other injured party were in a vehicle that crashed into the side of a house.

Now police are looking for the person who was driving the other vehicle.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

