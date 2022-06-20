Advertisement

2 taken to hospital following shooting, car crash in Texarkana

Officers at the scene say it happened just before noon near the intersection of Martin Luther...
Officers at the scene say it happened just before noon near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Ash Street.(KSLA)
By Fred Gamble and Alex Onken
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Texarkana, Ark., police are investigating a “rolling disturbance” that sent two people to the hospital.

Officers at the scene said shots were fired just before noon near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at Ash Street in Texarkana, Ark.

It happened as two vehicles were traveling west on MLK Boulevard.

At least one person was hit in the gunfire. That person and the other injured party were in a vehicle that crashed into the side of a house.

Now police are looking for the person who was driving the other vehicle.

At least one person was hit in the gunfire. One of the vehicles involved crashed into the side...
At least one person was hit in the gunfire. One of the vehicles involved crashed into the side of a home.(KSLA)

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around noon on Perkins Road East near Santa Maria Parkway.
Two teen girls dead after crashing into pond near Bayou Manchac
Monroe church gives away 200 free gas gift cards, drivers receive communion and prayer
Monroe church gives away 200 free gas gift cards, drivers receive communion and prayer
The Louisiana Tech University rising senior is ready to serve as Miss Louisiana
Miss Louisiana 2022 is Gracie Reichman
The scene where the Natchitoches Police Department says Dave Bigford crashed his vehicle in...
UPDATE: Natchitoches police say murder, kidnapping suspect has died
Once the man came to the driver side door to take the money, Phillips acted and was able to get...
Dad shot in mouth protecting daughter from robber

Latest News

Tallulah Fire Department grant receives $27,000 from Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation...
Tallulah FD receives $27,000 grant for new gear, keeping crews safe while battling fire
Calling all businesses and people looking for employment! The WMWO Chamber is asking people to...
WMWO Chamber of Commerce gearing up for Workforce Summit
Jo-Ann Deal with the Better Business Bureau of Northeast Louisiana says residents in the area...
PracticeMax data breach letters are going out
Matthew Long, 44
Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office attempting to locate missing man
Fake online reviews cheating businesses and consumers
Five Star Fakes: Fake online reviews cheating businesses and consumers