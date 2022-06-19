Advertisement

Sammy White inducted into Black College Football Hall of Fame

Grambling State University star receiver being honored for his career
By Brendon Fairbairn
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Former Richwood High School and Grambling State University standout Sammy White was officially inducted into the Black College Football Hall of Fame Saturday night. White was a two-time first-team All-SWAC selection with the Tigers, catching 37 passes for 802 yards and 17 touchdowns in his senior season in 1975. He went on to play 10 seasons with the Minnesota Vikings before returning to Grambling as a receivers coach and offensive coordinator.

