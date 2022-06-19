Advertisement

NELA African-American Heritage Museum hosts Juneteenth Family Fun Day

Juneteenth Family Fun Day
Juneteenth Family Fun Day(KNOE)
By Kenya Ross
Published: Jun. 19, 2022
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The NELA African-American Heritage Museum in Monroe is celebrating the official Juneteenth holiday with a day filled with family fun.

The museum’s Family Fun Day began at 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 19, 2022.

Before activities kicked off, the staff began the day with prayer. Free food, a magic show and games were available for families to enjoy.

“It’s a day of celebration. I know a lot of us think of it as a negative day because of the history of it. But it is a day in which we celebrate our heritage - becoming free,” says Executive Director Ross Slacks of the NELA African-American Heritage Museum.

In addition, members of the Monroe Fire Department were present to speak with attendees on fire safety. The museum is celebrating Juneteenth throughout the entire month, and not just on the official date.

