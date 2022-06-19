Advertisement

Monroe Regional Black Chamber of Commerce celebrates Juneteenth with Freedom Day Parade

By Kenya Ross
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Regional Black Chamber of Commerce kicked off Saturday’s Juneteenth festivities with a Freedom Day Parade Saturday morning.

This was the chamber’s inaugural parade on June 18, 2022.

The parade route began at the Monroe Civic Center and ended on N. Stanley Avenue. Participants started lining up at 7 a.m. As soon as 9 a.m. hit, the Juneteenth celebration began.

