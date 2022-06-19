Monroe church gives away 200 free gas gift cards, drivers receive communion and prayer

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Gas prices have reached a national average of $5 per gallon, and as those prices continue to climb, one church in Monroe decided to help relieve residents in the community who are struggling to keep their gas tanks full.

Pastor J. Garland Smith of the Lone Wa Worship Center says it was the church’s desire to give communion, prayer and free gas cards to the first 200 vehicles to drive in the church’s parking lot on Sunday, June 19, 2022.

“We’ve had a wonderful time - sweating, hot! But we’ve had a wonderful time today as we endeavor to share the love of Christ and meet basic needs,” says Smith.

The giveaway was scheduled for 10 a.m. Around 25 cars were already parked in the parking lot at 9:30 a.m. Within one hour, the church gave away 200 gas cards.

“And after the 200 gas cards had run out, there were about 10 or 15 additional persons still left. And members of our church took them to the gas station to bless them with gas,” says Assistant Pastor Charles D. Jones of Lone Wa Worship Center.

Jones stated many drivers voiced that if it weren’t for today’s giveaway, they wouldn’t have been able to put gas in their cars.

“Several persons indicated that they were on empty. They just had enough gas to get to the church,” Jones stated.

Each driver received a $25 gift card. The church recognizes that current gas prices have a real impact on the lives of those living on a minimum wage or a fixed income.

