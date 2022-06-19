Advertisement

Monroe Black Chamber honors Juneteenth with Freedom Day Market

Monroe Regional Black Chamber of Commerce celebrates Juneteenth with Freedom Day Market
Monroe Regional Black Chamber of Commerce celebrates Juneteenth with Freedom Day Market
By Kenya Ross
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 7:01 PM CDT
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Black Chamber continued celebrating African-American culture beginning at noon on Saturday.

Immediately after the Juneteenth parade wrapped up, the chamber put on a Freedom Day Market at Downtown River Market in Monroe.

The event was one of the places to be to locate black entrepreneurs. The market consisted of a kid zone, health zone, live entertainment and food. One Monroe high school student took the time out of his summer schedule to assist one his teachers at the market.

“It means a lot for me to see a lot of people like my own doing things that - and proving that we can do what we put our mind to do,” says Deterrius Williams, Senior at Neville High School.

The history of Juneteenth was given out at the market, and the event lasted until 5 p.m.

