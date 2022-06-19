Advertisement

Man wanted for punching Louisville, Ky., mayor in the face

Louisville police are looking for the man who punched their city’s mayor in the face Saturday night. (Source: Louisville Police Department)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 12:15 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUSVILLE, Ky. (CNN) - Louisville police are looking for the man who punched their city’s mayor in the face Saturday night.

Mayor Greg Fischer was at a popular downtown event when he was assaulted.

Louisville police released several screengrabs from surveillance video showing a man they are calling a suspect.

According to a Facebook post, investigators say the mayor is doing fine.

Fischer, a Democrat, is in his third term as mayor of Kentucky’s largest city and cannot run again due to term limits.

Craig Greenberg, the 2022 Democratic nominee to replace him, survived an apparent assassination attempt in February.

On Twitter, Greenberg sent well wishes to Fischer saying, “We cannot solve our disagreements with violence.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two juveniles escaped from the Swanson Center for the Youth in Monroe early Friday morning. <br...
State police, DOC to assist troubled Swanson Center for Youth in Monroe
Police lights
Man accused of shooting while going to pick up child in Calhoun
Hudson Lane Standoff in Monroe
Monroe police engage armed robbery suspects on Hudson Lane
Call it a dream, but for a Bryant woman, waking up to country music star legend Luke Bryan...
Arkansas woman wakes up to country music star Luke Bryan
Lt. Col. Doug Cain, the second-in-command at Louisiana State Police, has retired amid an...
Lt. Col. Doug Cain, second-in-command at LSP, retires amid probe

Latest News

Man wanted for punching Louisville mayor in the face
The workers in Towson, Maryland, voted by a 65-33 margin to seek entry into the International...
Apple workers vote to unionize at Maryland store
Colorado Avalanche defenseman Jack Johnson (3) controls the puck as Tampa Bay Lightning center...
Avalanche rout Lightning 7-0 to take 2-0 lead in Stanley Cup Final
Fathers Day Weekend Fun!
KNOE Saturday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler