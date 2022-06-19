Advertisement

Black Activists join forces for the second amendment march

North Main Street in Waterbury
North Main Street in Waterbury(wcax)
By LaShanda McCuin
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Several black groups joined together to exercise their rights to the second amendment. The Adams County Sheriff, Travis Patten, says the activists want to show the community they are responsible with guns. It was also to pay respects to their ancestors who were buried at the Devil’s Punch Bowl.

“They say when other people are shown to have guns and organized they’re considered patrons, but they feel like when African Americans have guns, they’re considered to be thugs and gangsters. They wanted to show that they can be responsible second amendment people in groups just like everyone else. What brings us out here today is anytime you have this kind of group you have to prepare for the unknown. We don’t want any local agitators to interfere with what they have going on to make this a national incident,” said Sheriff Patten.

Patten says it was a peaceful march to show unity.

