Ouachita Parish Chapter of NAACP commemorates Freedom Day with voter registration

By Kenya Ross
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish chapter of NAACP held a voter registration at Charles Johnson Park Saturday morning in honor of Juneteenth.

Attendees of the event became educated on the reasons why voting on a local level is important. They also received the chance to win prizes, eat hot dogs and get their hands on Juneteenth books for children.

“As a proud African-American, it’s good to have a nationally recognized holiday for our people to celebrate our history. We came from slavery, all the way to making laws in the country, to have our first black president. And look where we are today. As a people, we should be proud of ourselves,” says LaDarrius Standifer, attendee of the event.

The event was held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Across the way, attendees viewed another Juneteenth parade rolling between the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo and the Charles Johnson Park, which was put on by community activist Marie Brown and her friends.

