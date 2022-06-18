Day 2: Red, White and Blue Airshow at Monroe Regional Airport

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Chennault Foundation and Southern Heritage Foundation saluted America’s heroes once again Saturday.

It was the second day of the Red, White and Blue Airshow at Monroe Regional Airport. The P-51, Corsair and the Golden Knight team parachuted from thousands of feet in the air.

Gates opened as early as 9 a.m. June 18, 2022. Officials of the airshow expected this performance to create a wealth of opportunities for the Monroe community. Proceeds from this weekend’s show will support veterans through the military foundations.

