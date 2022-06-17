Ruston Farmers Market Youth Booth

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A representative from Ruston Farmers Market stopped by Good Morning ArkLaMiss to share information about an incredible and free opportunity for young people wanting to get into or get more exposure for their business. The news release is as follows:

The Ruston Farmers Market will provide a vendor booth at no cost to young entrepreneurs seeking to launch a business through their new Youth Booth program. The Ruston Farmers Market is open from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturdays. The building is located at 220 E. Mississippi, in downtown Ruston, Louisiana.

Through the generous Pledge 10 Grant from Jonesboro State Bank, Youth Booth vendors will have their vendor fees and signage paid for by the Ruston Farmers Market. Additionally, the RFM will award an Entrepreneur’s Prize Packet to one participating youth vendors. This packet will include a set of t-shirts with their company/group logo, a custom banner, a cash box, a Square Card (chip) reader, and a set of folding camp chairs.

The goal of the Youth Booth is to encourage vendors under the age of 18 to participate in the RFM by removing costs associated with participation. This project enhances opportunities for youth and also provides community enrichment through participation of a new vendor from which RFM customers can purchase goods.

Any entrepreneur interested should fill out a vendor application by going to rustonfarmersmarket.org and selecting “become a vendor”. The vendor application fee will be waived, but please make sure to note that you are applying for the Youth Booth.

North Louisiana Farm Fresh Corporation, a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization, manages Ruston Farmers Market. The market is sponsored in part by First National Bank, Origin Bank, and Ensure Agency. For more information on the Ruston Farmers Market, visit www.rustonfarmersmarket.org. Ruston Farmers Market is also found on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

