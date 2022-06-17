Man accused of shooting while going to pick up child in Calhoun

CALHOUN, La. (KNOE) - A Ouachita Parish man is facing several felony charges after an alleged shooting in Calhoun.

On June 15, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to the reported shooting in the 200 block of Jesse Aulds Road.

Michael Ray Boyer III, 22, was identified as the suspect in this case. Investigators say they learned the following from witnesses at the scene.

According to a warrant affidavit, Boyer had been in contact with his former girlfriend in order to pick up one of their children. When Boyer arrived, a male came outside believing someone was there to pick him up. They exchanged words and the man went back inside.

The report states that a few moments later, the man came back outside to leave and there was another exchange between the two. The report states that Boyer then pulled out a semi-automatic handgun and started shooting. One round struck the victim’s left leg. The victim was transported to a local medical facility for treatment.

After the incident, Boyer and his former girlfriend left with their two minor children, fleeing the scene -- per the affidavit.

The investigator noted that Boyer has a prior conviction for domestic abuse battery and isn’t allowed to have a firearm. There are also two active protective orders against him. No one involved in this incident is a protected person in those orders, the investigator wrote.

Boyer was arrested on Thursday and booked into Ouachita Correctional Center on charges of violation of protective order (2 cts.), possession of a firearm or carrying of a concealed weapon by a person convicted of domestic abuse battery, and attempted second-degree murder.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.