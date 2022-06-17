Advertisement

Adopt-a-Pet: Strange

Adopt-a-Pet: Strange
By Jasmine Anderson
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - River Cities Humane Society for Cats needs people to foster the animals. Strange is just one of many who’d love a forever home. The shelter’s spokesperson Kim Taraba brought the 2-year-old to Good Morning ArkLaMiss to hang out!

Adoptions are being done by appointment only. Shelter organizers ask that you fill out an adoption application on their website. You can call, email or Facebook message the shelter for more information on adopting, volunteering or fostering.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northeast La. school board member accused of shooting man in back of neck
Hudson Lane Standoff in Monroe
Monroe police engage armed robbery suspects on Hudson Lane
Students cannot use smartwatches or smartphones in Union Parish High School building
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
Authorities in Georgia said a 4-year-old boy has died after being found unresponsive in a...
4-year-old boy drowns in pool; mom says he just started swim lessons

Latest News

Juneteenth across the ArkLaMiss
Juneteenth across the ArkLaMiss
Ruston Farmers Market Youth Booth
Ruston Farmers Market Youth Booth
Adopt-a-Pet: Strange
Adopt-a-Pet: Strange
Ruston Farmers Market Youth Booth
Ruston Farmers Market Youth Booth