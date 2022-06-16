Advertisement

ULM provides a new survey that helps students pick their majors

It helps people find the career path they will enjoy
By LaShanda McCuin
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - ULM has launched a new website to match natural talent with a career path and college major. The survey is called “My Major” and it helps students select the best courses out of 85 majors offered at the University.

ULM Vice President of Enrollment Management Lisa Miller says anyone in the community can take the survey. Results will show the ten majors best match their interests. She says studies have shown how important it is for students to work in the industries they enjoy.

“We really believe one of the greatest challenges people face today is really identifying what their strengths and weaknesses are and knowing what that field is that they should pursue. Statics say, that 70% to 75% of people are in jobs or careers that they are unhappy with. If you’re unhappy you’re not going to perform well for that business or institution,” she said.

Click here to take the survey.

