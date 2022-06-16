ULM hosts UL System’s 2nd Annual Black Male Summit

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - ULM is hosting the University of Louisiana system’s 2nd Annual Black Male Summit. It’s designed to help create new opportunities for black men. The students say the UL System provides many opportunities for black male students. Including the Reginald F. Lewis Scholars Program.

“I receive a scholarship, I receive mentorship, professional development opportunities, and moral support. It’s been a blessing to just receive mentorship,” said Ebenezer Aggrey, the Northwest University State University.

He says in addition to a scholarship for three years, they also receive mentoring, and career development training. Aggrey says, he hopes to receive valuable information here at the Black Summit that will help him throughout life.

“Leadership skills, networking opportunities just any advice they can give me on how to be a black man in America,” he said.

Another student Lance Jones says, he’s studying to become a lawyer and these connections will help launch his career.

“It’s been very different, it’s a new experience being around a lot of people, going on a lot of retreats, and dressing up every day. The majority of our trips are surrounded by promoting the black male excellence and that comes from the way you dress to the way you speak plus the way you present yourself,” he said.

Jim Henderson, the President of the UL System says he hopes this scholarship program and the summit helps create our next leaders.

“It’s fashioned after the example of Reginald F. Lewis who was the first black billionaire in the United States. If you are going to make a change in what you produce you have to tweak the system. This is about a relevant conversation to our situations today, empowering young black men to take control of their economic futures and the Reginald F. Lewis program is to create new leaders that will shape the way Louisiana looks for the coming generations,” he said.

Each year, the scholar program picks two students from each UL System School. Tomorrow the Black Summit will pick eighteen new scholars.

