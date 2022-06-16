Advertisement

Students cannot use smartwatches or smartphones in Union Parish High School building

School announces changes ahead of new school year
(KNOE)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNION PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Union Parish High School announced on Facebook that as of May 27, 2022, all smartphones and smartwatches are banned from use at the school during the school day.

The high school said that cell phones must be left at home or in a vehicle.

“During class, students may NOT use their phones for calculators, checking the time, reading a book, checking their grades, or for any other reason,” the letter shared on Facebook stated. “If there is a medical reason to use a cell phone, that may be allowed per a 504 or health plan, with prior approval. Phones will not be allowed during P.E., recess, class change, or lunch. Students will NOT be allowed to use phones in the hallway or restroom.”

The high school said that although they understand it is difficult to feel out of touch, parents can call the front office if they need to relay messages to students. The stated reason for banning smartwatches and smartphones is as follows:

  • “Students taking videos and pictures of other students in the bathroom and posting on Snapchat (child pornography)
  • “Students watching movies in class
  • “Students continually taking out their phones in PE and the locker room
  • “Students taking pictures in the classroom of other students without permission and posting to social media
  • “Students taking pictures/videos and posting on TikTok
  • “Students participating in group texts during the school day that make fun of other students and teachers”

The high school also said that they have banned hoods, hats, caps and beanies due to security reasons.

“Students can only wear plain black, orange, white or gray sweatshirts or jackets with no hood,” the high school said. “The only approved printing on sweatshirts will be the Union Parish High logo or an approved UPHS team or club emblem. Head coverings are not allowed in any buildings during the school day by students.”

The school has also added other rules related to security. It is now allowing only clear backpacks or handbags at school, but small cosmetic-sized bags up to 5.5″x7.5″ are allowed for privacy.

The district stated it will provide a description of the consequences for not following approved UPHS policies at the beginning of the school year.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Snell
Thousands of Louisianans will lose homeowners insurance coverage this month
A Chicago father faces murder charges in the deaths of 5-year-old Bryant Karels, 3-year-old...
Dad faces 3 murder charges in kids’ drowning deaths
Fantasia Martinez was charged with multiple crimes related to a crash in Texas that led to the...
Sheriff: Twin infants found abandoned after Texas interstate crash; mother arrested
Artists are needed to paint murals on the old Ouachita Candy Company building in Monroe.
Artists Wanted: Monroe offers $1,250 for downtown mural paintings
Authorities downgraded evacuation orders Tuesday, but people in about 700 homes still were...
Wildfire that prompted arrest of West Monroe man now 31% contained

Latest News

Dozens of Juneteenth celebrations across the NELA and South Arkansas regions
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19
Hudson Lane Standoff in Monroe
Monroe police engage armed robbery suspects on Hudson Lane
Northeast La. school board member accused of shooting man in back of neck