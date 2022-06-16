Son saves mother from burning home

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A woman is safe after her son rushed in to rescue her from her burning home.

Shreveport fire dispatchers got the call just before noon to a home in the 1200 block of Crofton Street. That’s in the Stoner Hill neighborhood. Shreveport Fire Station is just down the road

Upon arrival, crews found heavy flames coming from the front of the home, according to SFD.

“There was an elderly lady that was living in the home, her son came by to check on her and found the house on fire,” said Chief Skip Pinkston. “(He) was able to rescue his mother out of the house before firefighters arrived on scene.”

Due to the close approximation to the fire station, crews were able to contain the fire to the bedroom of origin.

The blaze was under control within minutes. The woman was uninjured, no firefighters were injured.

The cause of the fire ire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.