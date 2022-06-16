Advertisement

Monroe police engage armed robbery suspects on Hudson Lane

By Matthew Segura
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
UPDATE: (10:30 a.m.) - Shortly before 10:00 a.m. on June 16, 2022, information was received stating that armed robbery suspects were at 806 Hudson Lane. The Monroe Police Department SWAT team was called to the scene

The Chief of Police tells our reporter on the scene that two suspects, Damarvin Thomas and Dorsey Robinson, were taken into custody without incident. He says they surrendered after fleeing to the attic.

They were wanted in connection with an armed robbery that reportedly happened Friday at Quality Inn off of Highway 165 in Monroe.

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A police standoff is underway on Hudson Lane in Monroe this morning.

It’s happening at some homes between North 8th and North 9th.

They say some armed robbery suspects are believed to be inside on the second floor of the building.

Teams with tactical gear have gone in and the SWAT team is on the scene.

This is a breaking news article. More information will be added shortly.

