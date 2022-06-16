Advertisement

Northeast La. school board member accused of shooting man in back of neck

(MGN)
By Matthew Segura, Madison Remrey and LaShanda McCuin
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A northeast Louisiana school board member has been accused of attempted murder.

According to Tallulah Police Chief Buster McCoy, Darrell Sims was arrested on Sunday, June 12, 2022.

Sims was arrested on a charge of attempted second-degree murder.

Police say the 54-year-old male victim was shot in the back of the neck. He was treated at the Madison Parish Hospital and released.

Chief McCoy said that Sims is a member of the Madison Parish School Board. The Madison Parish School Board website shows that he represents District 5.

He has been released on a $100,000 bond.

This is a breaking news article. More information will be added soon so come back here for more information.

