The “No Surprise Act” passed to help patients with medical bills

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A bill co-written by Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy is now in effect. It protects patients with most insurance plans from surprise costs associated with out-of-network providers.

Now medical providers must let patients know what the services cost ahead of time, so they don’t deal with extra bills later.

“We know that when these surprise medical bills happen they come out to as much as thousands or even tens of thousands of dollars. So it can really create a financial crisis for a family. What the “No Surprises Act” does is it gets the patients out of the middle of this billing dispute between the providers and the pairs because again it can be thousands or tens of thousands of dollars which can be devasting in this economy,” said Donald Lloyd-Jones, the President of the American Heart Association.

Officials say you should speak with your provider about the cost if it wasn’t mentioned upfront. You can also text the word surprise to 46839 to reach out to your local legislation to support this act.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.