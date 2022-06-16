Lane Burroughs staying with the Diamond Dogs

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Lane Burroughs’s name was being thrown around by the national media about him possibly leaving to a different college such as Baylor and Kansas. Burroughs put those rumors to rest with a tweet announcing he is staying in Ruston. Steele Netterville and Taylor Young speak about what kind of impact he has had on them and the program.

